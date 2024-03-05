Eastern Kentucky takes on Jacksonville in ASUN Tournament

Jacksonville Dolphins (15-16, 6-11 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13, 12-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (15-16, 6-11 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13, 12-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels square off against the Jacksonville Dolphins in the ASUN Tournament.

The Colonels are 12-4 against ASUN opponents and 5-9 in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Leland Walker with 4.1.

The Dolphins are 6-11 in ASUN play.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moreno is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging nine points and 6.4 rebounds. Walker is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.