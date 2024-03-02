East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro after Brown-Jones’ 26-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-9, 12-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-15, 7-10 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-9, 12-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-15, 7-10 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 100-58 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers are 9-4 on their home court. East Tennessee State has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 12-5 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Buccaneers. Maki Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Brown-Jones is averaging 19.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.