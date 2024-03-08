East Tennessee State Buccaneers take on the VMI Keydets in SoCon Tournament

VMI Keydets (4-27, 1-17 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-15, 8-10 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

VMI Keydets (4-27, 1-17 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-15, 8-10 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -17; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on VMI in the SoCon Tournament.

The Buccaneers are 8-10 against SoCon opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. East Tennessee State has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Keydets’ record in SoCon action is 1-17. VMI gives up 82.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.1 points per game.

East Tennessee State scores 70.2 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 82.1 VMI gives up. VMI averages 69.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 69.3 East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Maki Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 13.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.