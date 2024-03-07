East Tennessee State Buccaneers play in SoCon Tournament against the VMI Keydets

VMI Keydets (4-27, 1-17 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-15, 8-10 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

VMI Keydets (4-27, 1-17 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-15, 8-10 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on VMI in the SoCon Tournament.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-10 against SoCon opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. East Tennessee State has a 6-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Keydets are 1-17 against SoCon opponents. VMI is eighth in the SoCon with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 2.7.

East Tennessee State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% VMI allows to opponents. VMI averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Jaden Seymour is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brennan Watkins is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.