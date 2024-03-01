East leads Missouri against Ole Miss after 20-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 6-9 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-20, 0-15 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Ole Miss Rebels after Sean East scored 20 points in Missouri’s 83-74 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 6-9 on their home court. Missouri gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Rebels are 6-9 in conference games. Ole Miss is 7-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri averages 72.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 73.3 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Matthew Murrell is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

