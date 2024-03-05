East leads Missouri against No. 13 Auburn after 27-point game

Auburn Tigers (22-7, 11-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-21, 0-16 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (22-7, 11-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-21, 0-16 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 13 Auburn Tigers after Sean East scored 27 points in Missouri’s 84-78 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Missouri Tigers are 6-10 on their home court. Missouri is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Auburn Tigers are 11-5 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks fourth in the SEC scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Johni Broome averaging 10.4.

Missouri scores 72.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 68.0 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Missouri Tigers and Auburn Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Missouri Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Broome is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Auburn Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 0-10, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

