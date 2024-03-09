East leads Missouri against LSU after 21-point game

Missouri Tigers (8-22, 0-17 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-14, 8-9 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri Tigers (8-22, 0-17 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-14, 8-9 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits LSU after Sean East scored 21 points in Missouri’s 101-74 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The LSU Tigers have gone 11-5 at home. LSU averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Missouri Tigers are 0-17 against SEC opponents. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC with 12.2 assists per game led by East averaging 4.0.

LSU is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% Missouri allows to opponents. Missouri averages 72.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.7 LSU gives up to opponents.

The LSU Tigers and Missouri Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the LSU Tigers, while averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Will Baker is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

East is averaging 17.6 points and four assists for the Missouri Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 0-10, averaging 69.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.