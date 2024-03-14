East Carolina takes on Tulsa in AAC Tournament

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-14, 7-11 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (14-17, 7-11 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-14, 7-11 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (14-17, 7-11 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Tulsa in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 7-11 against AAC opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.5.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-11 in AAC play. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

East Carolina is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

