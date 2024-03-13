East Carolina Pirates and Tulsa Golden Hurricane play in AAC Tournament

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-14, 7-11 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (14-17, 7-11 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-14, 7-11 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (14-17, 7-11 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina and Tulsa meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 7-11 against AAC teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. East Carolina has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-11 in AAC play. Tulsa is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa scores 5.3 more points per game (74.9) than East Carolina gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

