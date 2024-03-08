East Carolina hosts Charlotte following Milicic’s 26-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (18-11, 12-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-16, 7-10 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (18-11, 12-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-16, 7-10 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits East Carolina after Igor Milicic Jr. scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 69-64 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Pirates are 11-8 in home games. East Carolina has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 49ers are 12-5 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 7-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

East Carolina is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.1 points for the 49ers. Milicic is averaging 13.8 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

