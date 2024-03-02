East and Missouri host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 6-9 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-20, 0-15 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Ole Miss Rebels after Sean East scored 20 points in Missouri’s 83-74 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 6-9 on their home court. Missouri has a 5-18 record against teams over .500.

The Rebels are 6-9 in conference matchups. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC with 15.3 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.2.

Missouri scores 72.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 73.3 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Allen Flanigan is averaging 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

