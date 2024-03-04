East and Missouri host No. 11 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (22-7, 11-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-21, 0-16 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Auburn Tigers (22-7, 11-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-21, 0-16 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the No. 11 Auburn Tigers after Sean East scored 27 points in Missouri’s 84-78 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Missouri Tigers are 6-10 on their home court. Missouri has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Auburn Tigers are 11-5 in SEC play. Auburn has a 22-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri averages 72.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 68.0 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 7.1 more points per game (82.6) than Missouri gives up (75.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Missouri Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 0-10, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

