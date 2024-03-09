Dyson scores 26 as Bethune-Cookman knocks off Florida A&M 67-66 in OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dhashon Dyson’s 26 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Florida A&M 67-66 in overtime on Saturday night. Seneca…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dhashon Dyson’s 26 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Florida A&M 67-66 in overtime on Saturday night.

Seneca Willoughby’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds left was the difference.

Dyson shot 10 for 20, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (16-15, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jakobi Heady scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Reggie Ward Jr. shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Rattlers (6-23, 4-14) were led by Keith Lamar, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jalen Speer added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Florida A&M. Chase Barrs also recorded nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

