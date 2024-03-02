Duquesne faces George Mason after Clark’s 22-point game

Duquesne Dukes (17-11, 7-8 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-10, 7-8 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (17-11, 7-8 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-10, 7-8 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits the George Mason Patriots after Jimmy Clark III scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 75-63 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots have gone 13-2 in home games. George Mason averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes are 7-8 in conference matchups. Duquesne ranks third in the A-10 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by David Dixon averaging 1.8.

George Mason’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 71.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 67.5 George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.