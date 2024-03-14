Duke Blue Devils and NC State Wolfpack meet in ACC Tournament

NC State Wolfpack (19-14, 11-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (24-7, 15-5 ACC) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

NC State Wolfpack (19-14, 11-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (24-7, 15-5 ACC)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Duke and NC State play in the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke leads the ACC with 36.1 points in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 9.4.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC action is 11-11. NC State is fourth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Middlebrooks averaging 1.8.

Duke averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Filipowski is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is averaging 16.8 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

