Drexel Dragons and Stony Brook Seawolves square off in CAA Tournament

Stony Brook Seawolves (18-14, 11-8 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (20-11, 13-5 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (18-14, 11-8 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (20-11, 13-5 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Stony Brook square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Dragons are 13-5 against CAA opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Drexel averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seawolves’ record in CAA games is 11-8. Stony Brook scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Drexel’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.6 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

