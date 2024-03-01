Draper, Navy Midshipmen square off against the American Eagles

Navy Midshipmen (11-17, 7-10 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Navy Midshipmen (11-17, 7-10 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Draper and the Navy Midshipmen visit Matt Rogers and the American Eagles in Patriot League action.

The Eagles are 8-5 on their home court. American has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Midshipmen are 7-10 in Patriot League play. Navy is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

American is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 66.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 67.5 American gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Lorenzo Donadio is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for American.

Austin Benigni is averaging 16.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Draper is averaging 7.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

