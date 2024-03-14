Dozier’s 18 help Grambling knock off Alabama State 56-50 in SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier had 18 points in Grambling’s 56-50 win against Alabama State on Wednesday in the…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier had 18 points in Grambling’s 56-50 win against Alabama State on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Top-seeded Grambling (18-14) moves on to play the Southern-Bethune-Cookman winner in a semifinal on Friday.

Dozier shot 6 of 13 from the field for the Tigers (18-14). Tra’Michael Moton scored 14 points and Antwan Barnett finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Tigers picked up their seventh straight victory.

Antonio Madlock led the No. 8 seed Hornets (13-19) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Alabama State also got 10 points from Isaiah Range. CJ Hines finished with eight points, four assists and three steals.

Moton put up 11 points in the first half for Grambling, which led 32-27 at halftime.

