Doumbia’s 22 lead Sam Houston past Jacksonville State 81-73

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Souleymane Doumbia’s 22 points as Sam Houston wrapped up the Conference USA regular season championshp by…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Souleymane Doumbia’s 22 points as Sam Houston wrapped up the Conference USA regular season championshp by turning away Jacksonville State 81-73 on Saturday.

The Bearkats (20-11, 13-3) are the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament and will be seeded into Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.

Doumbia added 11 rebounds for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Cameron Huefner shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight victory for the Bearkats.

The Gamecocks (14-17, 6-10) were led in scoring by KyKy Tandy, who finished with 32 points. Travis Roberts added nine points for Jacksonville State. Marcellus Brigham Jr. finished with seven points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.