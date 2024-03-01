Dixon leads Villanova against Providence after 22-point game

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (18-10, 9-8 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (18-10, 9-8 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the Providence Friars after Eric Dixon scored 22 points in Villanova’s 75-47 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars have gone 14-2 at home. Providence is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in conference games. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Providence makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Villanova averages 71.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 69.1 Providence gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Josh Oduro is averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

