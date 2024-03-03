Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » DeVries scores 29, leads…

DeVries scores 29, leads Drake to 74-66 victory over Bradley

The Associated Press

March 3, 2024, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 29 points and Drake beat Bradley 74-66 on Sunday night.

DeVries added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (25-6, 16-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Kevin Overton made two 3-pointres and scored 13. Colby Garland had 10 points.

Malevy Leons led the Braves (21-10, 13-7) with 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Duke Deen added 13 points and Darius Hannah scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up