DeVries scores 19, Drake beats Evansville in MVC quarterfinals, 79-58

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 19 points in Drake’s 79-58 win against Evansville on Friday night in the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 19 points in Drake’s 79-58 win against Evansville on Friday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

DeVries also had six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Bulldogs (25-6). Atin Wright scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Kyron Gibson went 3 of 10 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Yacine Toumi led the Purple Aces (16-16) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Chuck Bailey III added nine points for Evansville. Kenny Strawbridge had nine points. The Purple Aces prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Drake took the lead with 14:41 remaining in the first half and never looked back. DeVries led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 43-22 at the break. Drake pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 26 points. They closed out the victory over Evansville from there, as Nate Ferguson led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.