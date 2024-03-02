Detroit Mercy faces Oakland following Tankersley’s 22-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-29, 1-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 6…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-29, 1-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Marcus Tankersley scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 69-55 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-3 in home games. Oakland averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Titans are 1-18 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy has a 1-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oakland is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oakland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jayden Stone is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Tankersley is averaging 19.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

