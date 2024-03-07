Detroit Mercy and coach Mike Davis agree to part ways after Titans finish season at 1-31

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy and men’s basketball coach Mike Davis have “mutually agreed to part ways” two days after…

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy and men’s basketball coach Mike Davis have “mutually agreed to part ways” two days after the Titans finished their season with a 1-31 record, the school announced Thursday.

A message was left with Davis seeking comment.

Davis’ departure comes a year after his son, Antoine, came four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA men’s Division I scoring record of 3,667 points.

The Titans were 60-119 in six seasons under Davis, including 44-65 in Horizon League play. They began this season with 26 consecutive losses.

“On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank coach Davis and his family for their dedication, commitment and competitive spirit he brought to Detroit Mercy,” athletic director Robert Vowels said in a statement. “We wish the best for him and his family as his coaching journey continues.”

Davis had previous coaching stints at Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern. He spent six seasons at each school, including Detroit Mercy, and his career record is 412-360.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.