Derkack leads Merrimack against Sacred Heart after 23-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (19-10, 13-2 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-15, 9-6 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jordan Derkack scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 74-55 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Pioneers have gone 10-4 at home. Sacred Heart averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Warriors are 13-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers. Kyle McGee is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Devon Savage is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals. Adam Clark is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Warriors: 10-0, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

