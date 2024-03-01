DePaul takes on Butler, seeks to break 16-game skid

Butler Bulldogs (16-13, 7-11 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-25, 0-17 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (16-13, 7-11 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-25, 0-17 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul heads into the matchup with Butler after losing 16 in a row.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-13 in home games. DePaul has a 2-22 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-11 against Big East opponents. Butler is fourth in the Big East scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 7.2.

DePaul’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 77.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 81.6 DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Demons. Jaden Henley is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.8 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 63.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.