DePaul plays St. John’s on 8-game home skid

St. John’s Red Storm (17-12, 9-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-26, 0-18 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul looks to break its eight-game home losing streak with a victory over St. John’s.

The Blue Demons are 3-14 on their home court. DePaul has a 2-21 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Storm are 9-9 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is eighth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 5.8.

DePaul is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Elijah Fisher is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

Daniss Jenkins is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

