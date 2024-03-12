Denver fends off Omaha 66-63 in Summit League Tournament semifinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 23 points and Denver held off Omaha 66-63 on Monday night in…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 23 points and Denver held off Omaha 66-63 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament.

Denver advances to play South Dakota State in Tuesday’s championship game with an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Bruner shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line for the Pioneers (17-16). DeAndre Craig added 15 points and five assists. Isaiah Carr shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (15-18) with 27 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Omaha also got 12 points from Tony Osburn. Marquel Sutton had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bruner scored 14 points in the first half and Denver went into halftime trailing 34-32. Denver pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 46-44 with 12:36 remaining in the half. Craig scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

