Demary, Georgia Bulldogs to visit Broome, No. 13 Auburn Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-7, 12-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johni Broome and No. 13 Auburn host Silas Demary Jr. and Georgia in SEC play Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 14-1 in home games. Auburn is fourth in the SEC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 in conference matchups. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Auburn makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Georgia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Hill is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

