Deloney scores 33, Vermont takes down UMass Lowell 74-62

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney scored 33 points as Vermont beat UMass Lowell 74-62 on Saturday.

Deloney also had three steals for the Catamounts (24-6, 14-1 America East Conference). TJ Long scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Sam Alamutu finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Catamounts.

Quinton Mincey finished with 18 points for the River Hawks (20-8, 11-4). Yuri Covington added 15 points and 10 rebounds for UMass-Lowell. Ayinde Hikim also had 13 points and two steals.

