Deloney leads Vermont against New Hampshire

Vermont Catamounts (24-6, 14-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-13, 7-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Aaron Deloney scored 33 points in Vermont’s 74-62 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 in home games. New Hampshire has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Catamounts are 14-1 in America East play. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alamutu averaging 1.5.

New Hampshire averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 19.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

TJ Long is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Catamounts. Deloney is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

