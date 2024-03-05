Deloney leads Vermont against New Hampshire after 33-point game

Vermont Catamounts (24-6, 14-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-13, 7-8 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Vermont Catamounts (24-6, 14-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-13, 7-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -8; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Aaron Deloney scored 33 points in Vermont’s 74-62 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 at home. New Hampshire has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Catamounts are 14-1 in America East play. Vermont ranks second in the America East shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.7% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.5 points for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

