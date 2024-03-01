Delaware visits Stony Brook after Noll’s 21-point performance

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (18-12, 10-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-14, 9-8 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (18-12, 10-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-14, 9-8 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Dean Noll scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 90-86 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves are 12-3 in home games. Stony Brook has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 10-7 against CAA opponents. Delaware is third in the CAA with 14.0 assists per game led by Jalun Trent averaging 3.1.

Stony Brook averages 72.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 69.9 Delaware allows. Delaware averages 74.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 72.7 Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.2 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Trent is averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

