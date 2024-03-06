Delaware State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore following Robinson’s 20-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (13-16, 6-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 3-10 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Delaware State Hornets (13-16, 6-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 3-10 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Martez Robinson scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 85-66 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks are 8-4 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 6-7 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 1-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 64.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 71.8 Delaware State allows. Delaware State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Elijah Wilson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

