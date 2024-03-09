Delaware plays in CAA Tournament against the Hampton

Hampton Pirates (9-23, 4-15 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (18-13, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (9-23, 4-15 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (18-13, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays in the CAA Tournament against Hampton.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 10-8 against CAA opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Delaware averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Pirates are 4-15 in CAA play. Hampton ranks seventh in the CAA with 13.0 assists per game led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 4.5.

Delaware averages 73.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 76.3 Hampton gives up. Hampton has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Kyrese Mullen is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

