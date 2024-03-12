Dean puts up 21 in Florida International’s 76-67 victory over Jacksonville State in CUSA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Arturo Dean had 21 points in Florida International’s 76-67 win against Jacksonville State on Tuesday night…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Arturo Dean had 21 points in Florida International’s 76-67 win against Jacksonville State on Tuesday night in the Conference USA Tournament.

Ninth-seeded FIU will play No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Dean had six rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Panthers (11-21). Javaunte Hawkins went 5 of 14 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Petar Krivokapic went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Juwan Perdue led the way for the Gamecocks (14-18) with 17 points and six rebounds. Mason Nicholson added 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Jacksonville State. Marcellus Brigham Jr. had 14 points and two steals.

Dean scored eight points in the first half and Florida International went into the break trailing 37-33. Florida International pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-54 with 10:51 remaining in the half. Dean scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

