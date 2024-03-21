Dayton Flyers play the Nevada Wolf Pack in first round of NCAA Tournament

Nevada Wolf Pack (26-7, 13-6 MWC) vs. Dayton Flyers (24-7, 14-5 A-10) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Nevada Wolf Pack (26-7, 13-6 MWC) vs. Dayton Flyers (24-7, 14-5 A-10)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces Nevada in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Flyers’ record in A-10 games is 14-5, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. Dayton ranks third in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 13-6 in MWC play. Nevada is sixth in the MWC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 5.4.

Dayton averages 74.7 points, 7.6 more per game than the 67.1 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Elvis is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 19.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

