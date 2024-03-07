Davis scores 31 as Southern knocks off Alabama State 65-57

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Davis scored 31 points as Southern beat Alabama State 65-57 on Thursday night. Davis shot…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Davis scored 31 points as Southern beat Alabama State 65-57 on Thursday night.

Davis shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 7 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Jaguars (18-12, 12-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Derrick Tezeno scored seven points while going 2 of 5 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Brentay Noel went 2 of 2 from the field to finish with six points.

The Hornets (12-18, 7-10) were led by Isaiah Range, who posted 14 points. Antonio Madlock added 13 points and two steals for Alabama State. Ubong Okon finished with six points.

These two teams both play Saturday. Southern visits Alabama A&M and Alabama State hosts Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.