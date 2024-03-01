Davis, Northwestern State Demons take on the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (15-13, 9-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-19, 7-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (15-13, 9-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-19, 7-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals take on Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons in Southland action.

The Demons have gone 6-5 at home. Northwestern State has a 1-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Cardinals are 9-6 against conference opponents. Lamar has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 14.3 points for the Demons. Chase Forte is averaging 12.2 points, four assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Anderson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.