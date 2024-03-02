Davis leads Tennessee Tech against Little Rock after 20-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 5-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (19-11, 13-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 5-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (19-11, 13-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Little Rock Trojans after Josiah Davis scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 80-69 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans have gone 13-4 in home games. Little Rock is second in the OVC with 14.7 assists per game led by Khalen Robinson averaging 4.5.

The Golden Eagles are 5-12 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Egbuniwe averaging 5.2.

Little Rock averages 77.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.6 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 68.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 73.8 Little Rock gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Trojans. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Jayvis Harvey is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Davis is averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

