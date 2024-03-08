Davis leads Southern against Alabama A&M after 31-point outing

Southern Jaguars (18-12, 12-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-21, 8-9 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (18-12, 12-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-21, 8-9 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Alabama A&M after Brandon Davis scored 31 points in Southern’s 65-57 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. Alabama A&M is the top team in the SWAC averaging 32.5 points in the paint. Dailin Smith leads the Bulldogs with 6.8.

The Jaguars are 12-5 against SWAC opponents. Southern is third in the SWAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Tidjiane Dioumassi averaging 5.5.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Alabama A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzo Downey is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 5.7 points. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Davis is averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Derrick Tezeno is averaging 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

