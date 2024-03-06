Davis and Seton Hall host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 11-7 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 11-7 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Villanova after Dre Davis scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 91-61 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Pirates are 12-3 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats are 10-8 in Big East play. Villanova is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seton Hall scores 72.6 points, 7.2 more per game than the 65.4 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.