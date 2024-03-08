Davidson visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reynolds’ 21-point outing

Davidson Wildcats (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-12, 8-9 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-12, 8-9 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Davidson after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 73-66 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Hawks have gone 13-3 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks 81st in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from downtown. Reynolds leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have gone 5-12 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks sixth in the A-10 allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Davidson averages 70.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 71.3 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

