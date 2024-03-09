Davidson visits Brown and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Davidson Wildcats (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-12, 8-9 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Davidson Wildcats (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-12, 8-9 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Davidson after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 73-66 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Hawks are 13-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fourth in the A-10 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats are 5-12 in conference matchups. Davidson has an 8-13 record against teams above .500.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The Hawks and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

