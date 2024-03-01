Daughtery leads Central Arkansas against North Alabama after 20-point game

North Alabama Lions (13-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-22, 5-10 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Alabama Lions (13-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-22, 5-10 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on the North Alabama Lions after Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 95-82 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears have gone 5-9 in home games. Central Arkansas is ninth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Abasi Etim averaging 5.0.

The Lions have gone 7-8 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Central Arkansas’ average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

