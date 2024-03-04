Dartmouth plays Harvard, looks to break home skid

Harvard Crimson (14-12, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-21, 1-12 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (14-12, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-21, 1-12 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth aims to end its four-game home slide with a victory against Harvard.

The Big Green have gone 5-7 at home. Dartmouth gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Crimson are 5-8 against conference opponents. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 4.3.

Dartmouth’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Harvard allows. Harvard has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Big Green. Jaren Johnson is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Malik Mack is averaging 17.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.