Dante’s 19 points, 12 rebounds leads Oregon over Utah 66-65

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Oregon beat Utah 66-65 on Saturday night.

Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer pulled Utah to 66-63 with 3:49 remaining, and Deivon Smith’s two free throws capped the scoring with 38 seconds left. Jermaine Couisnard missed a layup on the Ducks’ ensuing possession, but Ben Carlson missed a 3-pointer for the Utes to end it.

Couisnard added 14 points and Jackson Shelstad had 12 for Oregon (20-11, 12-8 Pac-12), which missed its last five shots.

Dante’s dunk gave Oregon a 54-53 advantage, and his second stretched the Ducks’ lead to 65-59 with 4:50 remaining.

Branden Carlson scored 19 points to lead Utah (18-13, 9-11). Smith added 15 points and Madsen finished with 14. Branden Carlson and Madsen combined for seven of the Utes’ 10 3-pointers. The Utes shot 50% in the first half but just 32% in the second.

Branden Carlson scored 17 points to help Utah build a 37-32 lead at the break. Shelstad scored 10 first-half points for the Ducks.

Oregon avenged an 80-77 loss to Utah and also ended a two-game losing skid.

Utah will play a first-round game in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oregon, which had already clinched the fourth seed into the tournament, will play Thursday in the quarterfinals.

