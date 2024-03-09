Daniels has 20 as New Hampshire takes down Binghamton 77-64 in America East quarterfinal

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II had 20 points in New Hampshire’s 77-64 win over Binghamton on Saturday…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II had 20 points in New Hampshire’s 77-64 win over Binghamton on Saturday night in the America East Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

New Hampshire advances to the the semifinals and awaits a reseed after the quarterfinal round is completed.

Daniels also contributed 14 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (16-14). Trey Woodyard shot 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Ahmad Robinson shot 3 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.

The Bearcats (15-15) were led by Tymu Chenery, who recorded 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Binghamton also got 10 points from Dan Petcash. Armon Harried had 10 points.

Daniels scored 10 points in the first half and New Hampshire went into the break trailing 34-32. New Hampshire pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 44-38 with 14:46 remaining in the half. Woodyard scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

