da Silva and Hawaii host UC Riverside

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-13, 8-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-16, 8-9 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-13, 8-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-16, 8-9 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 75-63 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders are 9-4 on their home court. UC Riverside has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-9 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

UC Riverside averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders.

Noel Coleman is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.