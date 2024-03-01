CSU Fullerton hosts UCSB after Brewton’s 26-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (15-12, 8-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (13-16, 6-11 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (15-12, 8-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (13-16, 6-11 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Dominic Brewton scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 76-71 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans are 6-6 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 8-9 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 12.0.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewton is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Mitchell is averaging 19.6 points and four assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.